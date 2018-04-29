Pak, US work together to achieve peace in Afghanistan: Aizaz

WASHINGTON : Pakistan ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry says Islamabad and Washington need to work together to achieve peace in Afghanistan.

Speaking at a lecture session titled “Diplomatic Encounters Series” at the University of Chicago, he said both countries must also work together to resolve the problems they currently face.

Terming the US and Pakistan relations very crucial, the Ambassador said there are some misunderstandings between the two countries and putting on hold or cutting off bilateral relations would not solve anything.

Aizaz Chaudhry said the partnership between Islamabad and Washington has yielded positive results and there is a need to continue talks in order to work out the disagreements.

Orignally published by INP