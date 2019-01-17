Pak, US want Taliban, Afghan govt to talk directly

Khalilzad meets Bajwa, Afghan peace process discussed

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan and the United States have agreed that direct talks between the Afghan Taliban and the Afghan government are essential to end the 17-year-long conflict in the war-torn country.

“Both sides agreed that ultimately the intra Afghan dialogue would be vital to agree upon the contours of a future Afghan polity where Afghanistan becomes a stable and prosperous country and at peace with its neighbours,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The communique was issued after delegation level talks between US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who has been leading efforts to broker an agreement with the Afghan Taliban, and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Thursday.

Taliban representatives have met Khalilzad on at least three occasions but have so far refused to talk directly to the internationally recognised Afghan government, which they consider an illegitimate regime put in place by foreign powers.

Khalilzad briefed the Pakistani side on his recent engagements in the region. “He lauded Pakistan’s efforts in facilitating direct talks between Taliban and the US in Abu Dhabi last month,” the Foreign Office said.

While Khalilzad was accompanied by an interagency delegation representing Departments of Defence, State and National Security Council, Janjua was assisted by senior officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defence.

The foreign secretary, according to the Foreign Office, reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to facilitate Afghan reconciliation process to realise the shared goal of peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Khalilzad would call on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday.

Meanwhile, The US delegation, headed by Special Representative for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, General Austin Scott Miller, Commander Resolute Support Mission met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa at the General Headquarters, said Inter-Services Public Relations on Thursday. According to the ISPR, in the meeting the regional security environment and Afghan peace and reconciliation process were discussed. The delegation appreciated Pakistan’s efforts towards peace process.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated that peace in Afghanistan is important for Pakistan and assured continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, stated the ISPR.

Lisa Curtis, Deputy Assistant to US President & senior director for South and Central Asia and US charge d’ affairs to Pakistan were also present, said the ISPR.

