Pak-US trade more than $6b in 2017: Hale

Islamabad

American Ambassador David Hale met with American Business Council of Pakistan (ABC) President Kamran Nishat and the Council’s Executive Committee on Tuesday, February 6 to discuss opportunities to grow American-Pakistani commercial and economic ties. With bilateral trade having reached a record high of more than $6 billion in 2017, the Ambassador stressed America’s commitment to fostering increased economic cooperation and welcomed ABC’s efforts to work with the Pakistani government.—INP