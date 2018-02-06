Pak-US trade more than $ 6 billion in 2017: US Ambassador

ISLAMABAD : American Ambassador David Hale met with American Business Council of Pakistan (ABC) President Kamran Nishat and the Council’s Executive Committee on Tuesday, February 6 to discuss opportunities to grow American-Pakistani commercial and economic ties.

With bilateral trade having reached a record high of more than $6 billion in 2017, the Ambassador stressed America’s commitment to fostering increased economic cooperation and welcomed ABC’s efforts to work with the Pakistani government to improve the country’s business and investment climate.

