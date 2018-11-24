Pak-US ties

This refers to the news report ‘they don’t do a damn thing for us: Trump to Pakistan’. (November 19) Trump is a blatant liar, which is his usual style while talking about Pakistan. And to prove Pakistan’s ingratitude, Trump mentioned $33bn given to Pakistan (as aid and reimbursement) over the last 15 years.

He has conveniently forgotten that the US has been using Karachi seaport and road infrastructure all the way to Afghanistan as well as our airspace for transporting supplies to his own and allied forces squatting in land-locked Afghanistan. And if Pakistan charged for these services, the bill will exceed what the United States has given us. Earlier, Trump had claimed that Pakistanis take US leaders as fools which, I dare say, is mere acknowledgement of a historical fact.

If not fools, why else would American presidents go around throwing away billions of dollars in the service of Israel, on top of getting thousands and thousands of healthy Americans returned home in body bags while many times of that disabled physically and/or mentally, in the service of Israel. After all, what purpose the illegal, unjust and costly wars waged on Iraq, Libya and Syria served except weakening and destabilizing the strong opponents of Israel?

And for depriving the Americans of all this hard-earned money, and wasting it in the service of Israel, instead of utilizing it to help the needy Americans, what did, and do the American presidents get in return? And why would president after president of the US continue showering such favours on Israel, only to get rebukes and insults in return, like George Bush received from Israeli Premier Olmert, Obama got from Netanyahu and Trump will eventually receive from Netanyahu, unless of course they were fools, complete and utter.

SRH HASHMI

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp