Pak, US joint framework needed to achieve peace

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday suggested the formation of a joint framework by the United States and Pakistan to achieve peace in the region in a meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan.

The framework should take into account security concerns of both countries, Ahsan Iqbal said. He also told the US official a stable and secure Afghanistan is important for development in Pakistan. Certain regional elements are bent on destroying the restoration of peace in Afghanistan, he added.

The two also discussed bilateral relations, with Ahsan Iqbal apprising the US official of progress in Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism. The interior minister on the occasion said Pakistan has given unmatched sacrifices to achieve domestic peace. We are ready to hand over a peaceful and tolerant country to the new generation, he added.

Addressing a press conference on Friday in the US capital, Ahsan Iqbal said “we do not want dollars; we would rather extend an alliance based on mutual respect,” he added, saying Pakistan hopes for a “friendly, respectful” relationship.

Ahsan went on to say it was not acceptable to Pakistan that the US’ security requisites are met but Islamabad’s concerns are ignored. The US cannot hamper Pakistan’s economic relief, the minister added. “We want recognition of Pakistan’s efforts in the war against terrorism.”

Commenting on South Asia’s strategic issues, the minister mentioned that regional autonomy should be understood and respected. He explained that Pakistan and Afghanistan are closely linked to each other and will continue to be. Islamabad and Washington, therefore, can together play a pivotal role in Afghanistan and the related peace process. Further, in response to a question about a hearing that US Senator John Sullivan attended, the minister said, “it was acknowledged that Pakistan and its relations with Afghanistan are both a critical part of the peace process in Afghanistan.”

“Without better linkages, it (peace process) will not be successful. For peace in Afghanistan, US-Pak ties need to be restrengthened.”

Ahsan Iqbal also highlighted that terrorism is a disease that affects people around the world, which is why the global fraternity must come together to fight it. “Terrorists are terrorists”, no matter which side of the border they are on, he said, referring to the US’ claim that senior leadership of the Afghan Taliban has taken refuge in Pakistan.

“Share intel on terrorists; we are ready to conduct operations,” he stressed.

John J Sullivan noted that cooperation between Pakistan and United States is must for peace and stability in the region. In an interview to the US media, the Interior Minister said that the United States cannot defeat al Qaeda in the region without the help of Pakistan.

He highlighted the geographic, political and strategic importance of the alliance between Pakistan and the US, noting that both the countries needed to work together for peace and stability in Afghanistan. “The US would have found it difficult to contain al Qaeda without the support of Pakistani intelligence,” he was quoted as saying.

In response to questions about the implications of a temporary freeze in US aid for the country’s economy, Iqbal stated that Pakistan, as a sovereign nation, was not dependent on charity. “We have not been receiving a substantial amount of humanitarian or military aid from the US. In fact, the humanitarian aid which is given to us through the platform of USAID does not go to the government of Pakistan, but is rather distributed amongst non-governmental organisations,” he revealed.

The minister was of the opinion that a disruption in bilateral ties between Pakistan and the US would further reduce communication between the two countries, which would create more complications. “Military operations should only be undertaken in places where they are required, but unilateral action is detrimental to US interests in the region,” he stressed.

Iqbal also underscored the need for finding a political solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, outlining how the US should shift its focus towards diplomacy. “The militant groups that have shown their willingness to come forward for peace talks should be given certain concessions. I believe the US is relying too much on its military. It should also make some space for bringing these groups to the table,” he said.

