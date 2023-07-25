Pakistan’s Ambassador to United States Masood Khan has stated education has been a robust link between Pakistan and United States from 1950s till today.

He was addressing a batch of 25 visiting Pakistani students under ‘Study of the US Institutes’ program at Embassy of Pakistan Washington DC.

He said number of Pakistani students increased to 8000, registering 17% increase last year and we must have more students here in the United States.

He said that this is a process of cross fertilization and intellectual capabilities recognize no boundaries.

Highlighting imitation, emulation, and innovation as three key stages for societal progress, he expressed the hope that extraordinary experience would empower the visiting students to replicate and adopt what they have observed and experienced during their stay in the United States.

He said this short course should inspire you to come back, to interface our two countries, to enrich shared intellectual heritage of our two nations,” he said.

Masood Khan thanked the U.S. government and all those involved in organizing the SUSI program for their commitment and support to promote educational cooperation between the two countries. He also appreciated University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and the US mentors for hosting the visiting fellows.

While sharing their experiences, the participants emphasized both the commonalities and distinctions between Pakistan and the United States. They lauded remarkable organizational skills that they observed at the individual and societal levels.

SUSI is a 5-week long educational initiative for fostering cross-cultural understanding and promoting education cooperation between Pakistan and the United States. The program, held annually since 2010, provides young minds with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in American society, history, and values.—INP