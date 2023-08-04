Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan called on US Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and Environment Jose W. Fernandez at US Department of State in Washington.

They discussed Pak-US cooperation in devirse fields and agreed to further enhance ties especially in trade, technology, agriculture, energy and climate change. In a tweet US Under Secretary Fernandez said that they discussed strengthening US-Pak economic partnership and climate resilience via US-Pakistan Green Alliance and investment in technology sector.