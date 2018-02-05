Pak urges world to ask India respect HR in IoK

Islamabad

Even after the passage of more than seven decades, the people of Jammu & Kashmir continue to be deprived of the fundamental right to self-determination in stark contradiction to the promise made to them by the international community through the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Since July 2016, Indian atrocities have resulted in the killings of hundreds of innocent Kashmiris and injuring over 20,000. The unprecedented, inhuman use of pellet guns has blinded more than 200 people, including women and young children depriving them of any chance of leading fulfilling lives.

The Hurriyat leaders continue to be harassed on trumped up charges. India refused to allow the visit of the team of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the OIC (which visited AJK in March 2017) to the occupied Jammu & Kashmir thus denying the international community an opportunity to evaluate the situation on the ground. India obviously has much to hide. India is condoning the use of human shields in Indian occupied Kashmir, which finds no parallel in today’s world and reflects its practice of using brute force to suppress innocent Kashmiris.

The people and Government of Pakistan reaffirm their continued unflinching moral, diplomatic and political support to the oppressed people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir in their legitimate struggle in the face of increasing Indian brutalities and gross human rights violations.

Pakistan calls upon the international community to urge India to respect the Human Rights Charter, put an immediate end to the gross human rights violations of innocent Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir and ensure expedited resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in line with the UNSC Resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. This is essential for regional peace and development.—KMS