Pak urges US to revisit decision

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has sent a wave of anger across the country with top political leadership to the foreign office denouncing the move irresponsible and contrary to international laws and UN resolutions.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal, in a statement on Thursday said,Pakistan joins the international community in expressing its strong opposition and condemnation at the decision of the US Administration to recognize the occupied city of Al Quds Al Sharif as the so-called capital of Israel and the plan to relocate its Embassy there.

He said that it is deeply regrettable that pleas from States across the globe not to alter the legal and historical status of Al-Quds Al-Sharif have been ignored, more out of choice than necessity.

He said the decision represents a serious violation of international law and applicable UN Security Council resolutions, particularly UNSCR 478. It is a serious setback to the rule of law and international norms. It signals a severe blow to the Middle East peace process as well.

Dr Faisal said that Pakistan shares the international outrage and is deeply concerned over the implications of this decision for international peace and security, especially in the Middle East. He called upon Pakistan the UN Security Council to take cognizance of this situation and take steps in accordance with the UN Charter.