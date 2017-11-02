Pak umpire wins heart of Sri Lankan skipper

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

The 43-year-old Pakistani umpire Ahsan Raza has all praise for the Sri Lankan captain Thisara Perera.

Before taking the field in the the last T-20 match between the two nations in Lahore on Sunday, Ahsan Raza became emotional and had tears in his eyes when Thisara Perera consoled him.

“Well my brother (Ahsan Raza) is true Pakistani patriot and when National Anthem was played he could not hide his emotions and tears started coming from his eyes because whole incident start moving in his eyes frame by frame”, umpire’s brother, Ali Raza, speaking exclusively over his mobile from Pakistan, said. “When Thisara Perera saw tears in his eyes, he said while tapping his shoulders. .that I can understand your feelings and you are very brave man and all foreign players and officials are satisfied with the security Pakistan law enforcement agencies provided”.

“I rate Sri Lankan captain’s sportsman spirit very high and give 10/10 marks”.

In reply my brother said, ..my faith in

Allah has strengthened more..tears just came because same venue, same place and same teams are again going to face each other. In 2009 I was fourth umpire but this time time has turned around and now I am officiating match between both opponents as one of the on-field umpires”.

Ahsan Raza said, “when fire ruptured my lungs and liver I recited kalma perhaps I may not be able to survive but miracle do happens and it strengthened my faith on Allah more”. Not only the Pak umpire became emotional but the fans too became excited. One Pakistani fan, Waqar Khan, a government employee, sang the National Anthem of Sri Lanka.