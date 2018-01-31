Pak-Ukraine trade increasing in agriculture sector

Islamabad

Ambassador of Ukraine in Pakistan Volodymyr Lakomov said Tuesday that agriculture products were one of the most dynamic segments of bilateral trade between Ukraine and Pakistan.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the ambassador said that the agricultural trade between the two countries would further go up in coming years.

The ambassador said that Pakistani edible exports such as various types of oranges and Basmati rice were popular among Ukrainians while Pakistanis had been enjoying Ukrainian sunflower oil, nuts etc.

He said that this year both countries plan holding the first session of Ukraine-Pakistan inter-governmental commission on economic and investment cooperation. Volodymyr Lakomov informed that revenue produced from Ukraine’s farm exports in 2017 grew by 16.3% that is more than US$17.9 billion. He said in the preceding year, the figure was $15.5 billion. Currently the share of exports in the total volume of foreign trade in farm produce and foods is 79.4%, farmers provide over 41% of Ukrainian exports.—APP