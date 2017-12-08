Pak, UK enjoy special multiple ties rooted in history: Commerce Minister

Our Correspondent

Islamabad

Minister for Commerce and Textile, Muhammad Pervaiz Malik on Thursday said the United Kingdom (UK) and Pakistan enjoyed very special historical, political and trade ties.

“The UK is the biggest export destination of Pakistani products in Europe and is second biggest trading partner in Europe after Germany with bilateral trade amounting to 2.08 billion Euros, Minister for Commerce said this in welcome address to business forum hosted by his ministry in the honor of Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who is visiting Pakistan from December 6 to 8.

High Commissioner to UK in Pakistan, ministers, parliamentarians, diplomats, businessmen and senior government officers attended the dinner.

In his speech, Pervaiz Malik said: ”We held talks and had an overview of our bilateral trade and investment and discussed ways for enhancing it substantially in coming years.

He said that both sides needed to enhance contacts between the political leadership of the two countries to further strengthen the ties. “I am hopeful that this visit shall go a long way in building an effective and long term partnership between the two sides.”

The world is passing through a difficult phase right now, the political leadership of the world has great responsibility on its shoulders to steer the ship peacefully through the troubled waters, the minister said. “We must rise to meet the challenges of xenophobia, radicalism and terrorism.”

He said that trade was the most effective way to promote inter regional and international harmony and it can bring the distant nations closer. The minister said that Pakistan was pleased to note that the UK was going to adopt the EU’s Generalized Schemes of Preference (GSP- Plus) scheme, adding that even after Brexit and the cooperation between Pakistan and UK could continue in the fields of trade, human rights, climate change, narcotics control and good governance.

He said that in the meeting both sides recognized that they needed to hold on to their shared values of democracy, free and fair trade and mutual respect.

“We believe that the world is a home to all and in our great cities and countries people with diverse ethnic, cultural and religious background can exist together.”

Pervaiz said the relationship between Pakistan and the UK had always been very unique, many generations of Pakistanis were settled in the UK and had played an active role in strengthening ties between the two countries. Every year many students from Pakistan get enrolled at the UK universities and colleges.

He said that Pakistan today presented many opportunities to foreign investors with its “very liberal and open investment policy.”

He added that many UK based companies were already working in various sectors in Pakistan.

There existed a lot of potential to enhance that cooperation especially in the field of financial sectors, software development, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods manufacturing, engineering, machinery and electrical equipment manufacturing.

He urged the UK companies to look for possibility of entering into joint ventures with the local entrepreneurs. The minister said that ‘One Road, One Belt’ (OBOR) vision to establish close land and maritime links between 60-plus countries across Asia and Europe presented huge opportunities for every one and drew the attention of UK businesses towards it.