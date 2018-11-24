Pak-UAE squad for 4 One-Day matches against England Lions announced

Lahore

The national selection committee headed by former Pakistan cricket captain, Inzamam ul Haq,on Friday announced the 14-member squad for Pakistan UAE One-Day series against England Lions to be played in the UAE from November 25.

The squad has been announced for first four matches of five-match series, said a spokesman of the PCB here. The squad for fifth One-Day of the series and two-match T-20 series against England Lions will be announced later, he added.

“The first two One-Day matches will be played in Dubai on November 25 and 27. The third and fourth One-Day matches will be played in Abu Dhabi on November 30 and December 2, respectively. —APP

