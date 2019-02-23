Pak, UAE navies conduct exercise Nasl Al Bahr

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Pakistan Navy flotilla comprising Pakistan Navy ships Tariq and HIMMAT visited Abu Dhabi to participate in International Defence Exhibition (Idex) / Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) and Bilateral Exercise Nasl Al Bahr.

IDEX/ NAVDEX-19 is one of the leading trade shows for defence technology in the region.

It is an ideal platform to exhibit leading edge military technology and to share ideas in the rapidly developing world. Vice Admiral Abdul Aleem, Chief of Staff (Personnel) also visited Abu Dhabi for interaction with military and civil leadership of UAE to strengthen relations between UAE and Pakistan in general and both navies in particular.

Pakistan Navy Ship Tariq hosted a reception onboard during stay at port. Mrs. Zubaida Jalal, Federal Minister for Defence Production, number of foreign diplomats, high ranking military and civil officials of UAE, foreign participants of IDEX/ NAVDEX-19 and large number of Pakistani community attended the reception. Furthermore, both the ships remained open to visitors for the duration of the exhibition.

Deputy Commander UAE Naval Forces Cdre Abdullah Al Shahi visited Pakistan Navy Ships Tariq and Himmat and interacted with officers and crew of the ship. Vice Admiral Abdul Aleem, Chief of Staff (Personnel) was also present onboard.

Deputy Commander UAE Naval Forces conveyed profound gratitude of Commander UAE Naval Forces for Pakistan Navy’s participation in IDEX/ NAVDEX.

Pakistan Navy and UAE Navy also conducted Bilateral Exercise Nasl Al Bahr which was aimed to enhance interoperability between both the brotherly navies. This is the 2nd series of the exercise conducted in UAE waters, whereas the 1st of the similar exercise was held in 2014 in Pakistani waters.

During two days exercise a number of evolutions pertaining to maritime security operations, search and rescue, maneuvering drills, maritime infrastructure protection, communication and warfare related exercise were undertaken.

Vice Admiral Abdul Aleem Chief of Staff (Personnel) of Pakistan Navy and Fleet Commander UAE Naval Forces were also present onboard PNS Tariq to witness the bilateral exercise.

The exercise Nasl Al Bahr provided a common platform to Pakistan and UAE Navy to improve tactical procedures, and develop common understanding against asymmetric, air and surface threats in maritime domain.Pakistan and UAE enjoy close and warm relations of brotherhood and friendship.

These relations are based on strong foundations of the religious bonding and cultural affinity. Accordingly, Pakistan and UAE navies have maintained very strong and close relations over the decades.

The PN collaborates with UAE Navy on various professional issues including training, exercises, provision of trained manpower and port visit by Fleet units is in line with long standing collaboration and brotherly ties between the two countries. Professional experience gained by the both navies during the visit and exercise has been profoundly rewarding and will foster greater bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly navies.

