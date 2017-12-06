Pak U19 cricket team announced for World Cup

Lahore

The Junior Selection Committee headed by Basit Ali has selected the 15-member squad and four reserve players for Pakistan U19 Team for ICC U19 Cricket World Cup.

The U19 team will feature in a three-match ODI series against Australia on December 27,29 and 31,2017 and will later travel to New Zealand to play two ODI matches on January 3 and January 5, 2018, respectively, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Tuesday.

“Later, the team will feature in the ICC U19 World Cup commencing from January 13,2018 in New Zealand”, he said.

The training camp for U19 team will be set up at National Cricket Academy, Lahore from December 7 to December 20, and the team will depart for Australia on December 21, 2017, he added.

The squad is Mohsin Khan, Imran Shah, Zaid Alam, Rohail Nazir, WK- VC, Muhammad Taha, Emmad Alam, Ali Zaryab, Saad Khan, Hassan Khan, Captain, Musa Khan, Shaheen Shah, Munir Riaz,Arshad Iqbal,Muhammad Ali and Suleman Shafqat.

The Reserve Players are Muhammad Junaid, Haider Ali, Muhammad Ilyas, Azam Khan and Mukhtair Ahmad, WK.—APP