Pak U-16 squad named for series against Australia

Lahore

The National Junior Selection Committee, headed by Basit Ali on Friday selected 15-member One-Day and T-20 squad of Pakistan U-16 team for series against Australia U-16 in the UAE.

Umer Eman will lead the side in both One-Day and T-20 series. Pakistan U-16 will feature in a five-match One-Day series and One T-20 match against Australia U-16 from January 9, 2019, said a spokesman of the PCB here.

He said all six matches of the series will be played at ICC Cricket Academy, Dubai, where both teams will arrive on January 6, 2019.

The five-match One-Day series will be played on January 9, 11, 13, 16 and 18, 2019, whereas the only T-20 match will be played on January 20, 2019.

The selected players are, Ali Hassan, Sameer Saqib, Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah Khan, Umer Eman (C), Kashif Ali (V.C), Rizwan Mehmood, Aseer Mughal, Zubair Shinwari (W.K), Ali Asfan, Faisal Akram, Aliyan Mehmood, Ayaz Shah, Farhad Khan and Ahmed Khan.

Team management: Taimoor Azam Khan, team manager, Mohammad Ashraf; team coach, Hussain Khosa, Team Asst. Coach, Rehan Khalid, Physiotherapist,Imranullah , Trainer and Usman Hashmi, analyst.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp