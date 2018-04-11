Pak-Turkey tied in deep rooted relations: Sanjrani

Staff Reporter

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Pakistan and Turkey share deep rooted bilateral relations based on mutual cooperation, respect, commonalities in culture, religion and social values which have witnessed unprecedented warmth during recent years bringing people of both countries more close.

Speaking during a meeting with Turkish Ambassador who called on him at the Parliament House on Tuesday, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that Turkey had become an attractive tourist destination for Pakistanis and there was dire need to enhance mutual collaboration in different sectors including trade and investment.

He said that Pakistan offered a conducive environment for investment and Turkish investors must invest in Pakistan and explore new avenues of cooperation for mutual benefit.

The Chairman Senate said that Turkey was an important country and Pakistan had always placed historical relations with it at high esteem.