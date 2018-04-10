Pak-Turkey tied in deep rooted relations based on mutual cooperation, respect: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD : Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Pakistan and Turkey share deep rooted bilateral relations based on mutual cooperation, respect, commonalities in culture, religion and social values which have witnessed unprecedented warmth during recent years bringing people of both countries more close.

Speaking during a meeting with Turkish Ambassador who called on him at the Parliament House on Tuesday, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that Turkey had become an attractive tourist destination for Pakistanis and there was dire need to enhance mutual collaboration in different sectors including trade and investment.

He said that Pakistan offered a conducive environment for investment and Turkish investors must invest in Pakistan and explore new avenues of cooperation for mutual benefit.

The Chairman Senate said that Turkey was an important country and Pakistan had always placed historical relations with it at high esteem.

He said that both the countries had supported each other point of view at international fora, however, there was need to further boost parliamentary linkages to build better regional rapport and make joint efforts for regional peace and stability.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani emphasized Pakistan wanted peace in the region as war was not a solution to any issue.

“Lasting peace and security can make Asia prosper” Sanjrani observed.

The Chairman Senate said that there was huge potential for cooperation between the two countries. He appreciated Turkish government support on the issue of Kashmir. He expressed his well wishes to the government, parliament and people of Turkey.

The Turkish Envoy greeted Chairman Senate for assuming the charge of the office. He agreed with the views of Chairman Senate and underscored the need for more enhanced cooperation between the two sides.

