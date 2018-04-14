Pak, Turkey relations have grown from cordial to excellent

President inaugurates pictorial exhibition featuring Pak-Turkey relations

Zubair Qureshi

President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday inaugurated the week-long exhibition displaying pictorial survey of relations between Turkey and Pakistan.

The exhibition titled ‘Journey of Friendship and Brotherhood – A Pictorial Survey of Turkey-Pakistan Relations’ has been organized by Turkish Embassy and Yunus Emre Turkish Culture Center at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA).

While addressing on the occasion, President Mamnoon Hussain said relations between Pakistan and Turkey have grown from cordial to excellent level and now they have further been strengthened over the years. President Mamnoon also gave a historical perspective of relations between the two countries and highlighted role of various leaders who had contributed to further strengthening of these relations. The President also recited some poetry to delineate depth of relations between Pakistan and Turkey and received huge applause from the audience.

The President said such exhibitions should be held in Turkey as well. He said that elders of both the countries had laid the foundations of fraternal ties between the two nations.

Ambassador of Turkey Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul while thanking the President for inaugurating the exhibition said last year (2017) Pakistan and Turkey celebrated the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Pakistan which we have adequately enjoyed ever since Pakistan attained its well deserved seat among the world family of nations.

He said although official ties between the two countries were established in 1947, the foundation of the bonds that tie our two peoples in everlasting fraternity date far back towards centuries in history. They were amalgamated through our similar social values and beloved religion into a cultural fabric. This admirable legacy is a source of price for us, he added.

Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa further said roots of relations between Turkish and Pakistani peoples symbolize a unique interaction and stand out as a n unequivocal common voice.

“We have never forgotten generosity of our brothers, our ancestors in the darkest days of Ottoman Empire. They spared no efforts from providing support to our nation in our days of ordeal in early 20th century.” The Turkish ambassador said he attached great importance to the exhibition, humbly displaying some landmarks of this journey of friendship and brotherhood, between Turkey and Pakistan. “ Various pictures and photos of the different personalities and events, duly drawn or shot in the course of past centuries, shed light on the long lasting relations of fraternity and solidarity.” “We are neighbors without physical borders,” he said.