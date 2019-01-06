Pak-Turkey relations

The meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan on Friday ensured the willingness to strengthen the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkey. Besides, the discussion on regional and international issues of common interests took place in the meeting.

Undoubtedly, the people from both sides have been in a great friendly relationship for many decades. The people living in Pakistan had played a pivotal role in Turkey’s movement of independence. Reasonably, this recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Turkey gives great hopes that the business community of Turkey will invest in Pakistan. For sure, this will boost the country’s economy.

Conclusively, the PTI-led government must support investment and try to create vibrant opportunities of wealth creation. Additionally, it should create and maintain investors-friendly environment in the country so that investors feel ease in making investment. In the end, we pray and hope that the country may get as much foreign investment as possible for the rapid economic growth.

SHEERAZ AKHTAR BHUTTO

Shikarpur, Sindh

Share on: WhatsApp