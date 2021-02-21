Pak-Turkey joint military exercise concludes

Staff Reporter Rawalpindi

The closing ceremony of the Pakistan-Turkey joint military exercise ‘Ataturk-XI 2021’ was held at Tarbela.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations troops from Turkish Special Forces and Pakistan’s Special Service Group participated in the exercise.

Three weeks long exercise focused on Counter-Terrorism operations including cordon and search techniques, built-up area clearance drills with Combat Aviation support, hostage rescue. Free fall by Para Troopers and Martial arts were also practiced during the training.