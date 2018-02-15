Pak-Turkey have exemplary ties in all fields: Ambassador

Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan Mustafa Yurdakul said Wednesday that both the countries had exemplary ties in all fields including education and these relations would be further enhanced in future. He stated this during a call on meeting with the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Engr. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman, a news release said here.

The Minister welcomed the visiting dignitary and discussed matters related to education and pledged to enhance cooperation in the this sector.

Baligh Ur Rehman said that both Pakistan and Turkey were brotherly countries and enjoying cordial relations.

The Minister lauded Turkey for its progress in all fields including technology, education, economy etc. The promotion of quality education is the priority of Pakistani government, he said adding that funding for education sector in Pakistan has been increased.

The number of out of school children has phenomenally reduced in the country and enrollment has accelerated, he added.

He said that students from other countries are studying in different educational institutions in Pakistan. Turkish Ambassador noted that Pakistan is peaceful and established country. He said that Turkish students are studying in Pakistan and they are satisfied with the quality of education here.

Turkey will also offer scholarships to Pakistani students to study in Turkey, the ambassador added.—APP

Related