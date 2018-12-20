Pak, Turkey discuss avenues of defence cooperation

Rawalpindi

Turkish National Defence Minister, Hulusi Akar Thursday called on Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal and discussed issues of mutual interests, especially the avenues in defence cooperation.

She appreciated the policies of Turkish President Tayyab Erdogan on bringing about robust relations between Pakistan and Turkey, a press release said.

She thanked the Turkish minister for his country’s defence industry’s active participation in the recently-held IDEAS 2018 Expo at Karachi. She also thanked the Turkish minister for the cooperation in the areas of health and education in Balochistan.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp