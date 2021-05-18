Pak, Turkey condemn Israeli aggression against Palestinians

Qureshi pledges not to leave Palestine people alone

Pakistan and Turkey on Tuesday strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against unarmed Palestinians and their forced eviction from their homes.

This was announced after a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara on Tuesday.

The two foreign ministers also decided to jointly raise voice against the Israeli persecution of Palestinians. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said we will not leave alone our Palestinian brothers.

He said the entire Muslim community is in a state of pain due to

the Israeli bombardment and the violence against Palestinians during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak and Eidul Fitr.

The minister said on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are observing a day of solidarity with our Palestinian brothers on Friday.

The Turkish Foreign Minister appreciated Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi s address at the OIC s Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers and Pakistan s continuous and robust support to the oppressed Palestinians.

The Turkish Foreign Minister hosted a luncheon in the honour of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Earlier, FM Qureshi had arrived in Turkey on a special diplomatic mission to raise voice for the Palestinians facing Israeli aggression.