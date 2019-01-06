Pak Turk schools to excel in academic, co-curricular activities under new Maarif Foundation

Zubair Qureshi

Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMF) has assured the students, their parents and faculty members and staff of the PakTurk Schools that they will experience best learning opportunities and the excellent working environment under the foundation.

The organization that has recently taken over control of some 23 PakTurk schools in the country has held that the transfer of schools will prove to be a significant milestone in the country’s journey towards quality service provision in education.

A representative of the TMF while talking to Pakistan Observer here on Saturday said the TMF is committed towards qualitative educational empowerment and “we will be integrating some unique measures into our system like tuition fee of the Schools will be decreased by 20pc for all students compared to the current levels of fees.

Besides, a comparative performance assessment and evaluation system that’s in conformity with international criteria will be established in all schools, said he adding, performance-based incentive system would be established and scholarships (100pc, 75pc, 50pc, 25pc) and free education would be provided for successful students.

Moreover, quotas for scholarship will be allocated for orphans and high achieving economically disadvantaged students upon the approval of Pakistani authorities, he said.

TMF attaches great value to those students who excel in their respective fields and such students will have the opportunity to study in Turkey for further education in the fields that Pakistan needs expertise at the level of undergraduate, graduate, and doctorate level with scholarships.

Also, according to the higher education legislation in Turkey, all students of the TMF schools are exempted from tuition fees of state universities in Turkey, he said.

The graduates of these schools will be guided in the process of selection of the most accomplished higher education institutions in Turkey, Pakistan or other countries through a career tracking and guidance system that will be established by the TMF, said he.

For a high quality and modern education at international standards, the TMF will invest to improve the physical and technical capacities of the schools. Also, necessary steps will be taken to ensure that they have modern educational tools and technological as well as logistical competence. Studies shall be conducted to improve the current curricula by considering national and moral values of Pakistan as well as international standards.

To a question, he said all current Pakistani employees including principals, teachers and staff members at the schools will continue their work.

Training and orientation programs will be organized in each school so as to increase productivity and harmony between Pakistani, Turkish and other international teachers. The TMF intends to improve pre-school education in the schools. The capacities and conditions of the current schools will be increased.

Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMF) was established in accordance to the law of Turkey on 17.06.2016, under Law No. 6721, as a public entity ratified by the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, which was attended by deputies of all political parties.

Maarif Schools are currently operating in 33 countries with 174 schools and 2 universities around the world. Furthermore, 96 percent of our graduates have succeeded to secure university admissions out of which 30 percent are enrolled in well reputed institutions in Turkey.

Share on: WhatsApp