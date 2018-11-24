Pak Turk Int’l schools, colleges organize ISMO

The 14th edition of much awaited annual event National Inter Schools Mathematics Olympiad (ISMO) was held in 28 branches of Pak Turk international school and college and around 14,000 students participated from all over country. The purpose of the Olympiad was to provoke interest among the students.

Educationists have the point of view that there are not enough chances for our students to exhibit their talent to the world, says a press release issued here on Saturday.

The school has special consideration for the subjects which are thought to be boring and tedious. One of such subjects is mathematics.

There is an immense need of such programs for our brilliant youth. This unique competition provides a great chance for the students of class 5, 6, 7 and 8 to show their incredible potential and win handsome prizes. This competition was open for the students of government schools as well as for private schools.

It was held in 30 cities of Pakistan simultaneously where the same exam papers were held at same time in these venues. Students competed in this unique Olympiad which is aimed at imparting interest in mathematics education.

Chairman Pak Turk Foundation Alamgir Khan, Director Education Israr Shah and principal college Maryam Usman H-8 branch welcomed the students in a ceremony before start of examination.

In her welcome address, Maryam Usman said mathematics was the mother of sciences and first Muslim mathematician Al-Khwarizmi is the title of ISMO.

This competition tends to make participants very sharp minded and clever problem solvers. Attractive cash prizes in addition to plaques and certificates will be given for the national position holders. First position holders from 5, 6, 7 and 8 class students will get a cash prize of Rs. 50,000 each. Second position holders from 5, 6, 7 and 8 class students will get a cash prize of Rs. 40,000 each.

Third position holders from 5, 6, 7 and 8 class students will get a cash prize of Rs. 25,000 each. Moreover, top 15 position holders in each region will also get attractive prizes. The total cash money award will be approximately Rs. three million. It is worth mentioning here that top position holder of class 8 category will be awarded the title of “Al-Khwarizmi of Pakistan” which will remain with that student for the period of one year.—APP

