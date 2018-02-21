Pak troops to play advisory role in Saudi Arabia: PM

Observer Report

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says Pakistani troops will play an advisory role in Saudi Arabia and our army is imparting training to Saudi forces.

In an interview with a private news channel, he said Pakistan will support any other country wishing to take benefit from its expertise in the war against terrorism.

To a question about Iran’s decision to hand over Chahbahar Port to India, he said Pakistan will take up the issue with Iran.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said it is being forecasted that the government’s days are numbered but it is now established that it will complete its tenure.

He said it is a constitutional requirement to hold polls within sixty days and in case of any delay, the constitution also provides a year’s extension to the government.

The prime minister said that he had not criticized the judiciary rather he had talked of constitutional limits. He said breaching privilege of any institution would lead to a free for all situation and such things can never be in the country’s interest. He said the 28th July verdict has been implemented and it will be the people to judge that verdict in the next elections.

To a question, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Shahbaz Sharif’s name is not final for the Prime Minister’s slot and central executive committee of the party will decide about it if the party gets majority in the polls.