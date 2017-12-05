Pak traders play vital role in progress

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) recently concluded an insightful forum in Islamabad. The event was titled: “Pakistan At Cross Roads”, where a large number of learned speakers, entrepreneurs, regulatory officials and leading diplomats had gathered to discuss the key issues in Pakistan’s National Economy, Development of a better Skilled Workforce and presenting the Country’s Narrative, to cope with the emerging trends and need for global competitiveness.

The main themes of this conference presented; an overview of the current state of Pakistan’s economy – considering the Opportunities, Challenges and the Ease of doing business. Another session was focused on; the importance of Skilled workforce development, where the experts discussed ways to increase productivity and exports, fulfill industry requirements, anticipate future trends and appreciate the efforts made by international partners. The third session’s theme was to refresh the Country Narrative, for strengthening Pakistan’s image internationally.