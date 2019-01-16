Pak trade mission visits Saudia to promote trade cooperation

Islamabd

A 30-member Pakistani trade mission including Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry visited Saudi Export Development Authority (SEDA)t and held productive B2B meetings with Saudi counterparts to explore prospects for enhancing Pak-Saudi bilateral trade and investment cooperation, particularly in building material/construction and food sectors.

The Pakistani delegation met with Deputy Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Abdul Aziz Al-Abdulkarim and Eng. Saleh S. Al-Solamim Secretary General, Saudi Export Development Authority (SEDA). Both sides held fruitful meetings and discussed the prospects for enhancing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in non-oil products including meat products, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, bakery & confectionary, fruit juices & beverages, cooking oil & fats, electric wires & fittings, pipes & tubes, glass & ceramics, paints & dyes.

Welcoming the Pakistani trade mission, Saleh S. Al-Solami, Secretary General SEDA said that visit of Pakistani entrepreneurs to Saudi Arabia reflected their keen desire for enhancing trade, economic and investment cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. He also highlighted the strong relationship between the two countries and said the leaders of both countries were keen to consolidate this relationship for mutual benefit.

It was for the first time that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia engaged their private sectors at broader level to enhance bilateral trade in non-oil products. The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan extended facilitation to the Pakistani delegation in visiting Saudi Arabia.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp