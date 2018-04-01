Pak trade delegation visits Tunisia

Karachi

A Pakistani trade delegation consisting of 8 companies organized by TDAP is currently visiting Tunisia.

After completing its business meetings in Tunis, the delegation held its second business forum in the industrial city of Sousse.

Before the business forum, the delegates met the Governor of Sousse region Mr. Adel Chlioui along with the President of UTICA of Sousse, Mr. M. Ali Ben Yahia. The Governor welcomed the delegates to Sousse region and appreciated the initiative of Pakistani business community to visit the city for the first time.

He considered this visit as the point of start of new era of collaboration between the two countries. He also encouraged the President of UTICA to organize a delegation of Tunisian business community to visit Pakistan in near future. He further proposed to establish

a partnership between Sousse and any other similar city of Pakistan to be declared as sister / twin cities. It was also suggested to establish chamber to chamber partnership and under their collaborative initiative organize Pakistan-Tunisian days in both the countries with participation of exhibitors from both sides.

Mr. Zaheer Pervaiz, Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan in Tunisia stated that the Embassy has been working together with UTICA on the initiative of inviting Pakistan trade delegation from the last three months.

He showed his satisfaction that their efforts have resulted in the shape of this visiting delegation. He stressed on the need of further collaboration between the economic operators of both the countries in the fields of agriculture, textiles, healthcare, sporting goods and tourism. He mentioned that physical presence of Pakistani business community in Tunisia will establish trust among the Tunisian buyers and that such initiatives should be continued on reciprocal basis.—Agencies