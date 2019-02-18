Pak to respond to Indian arguments in ICJ today

Observer Report

The Hague

The International Court of Justice on Monday adjourned hearing of a case pertaining to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, after the Indian side presented its arguments in the case.

Jadhav, an on-duty Indian navy officer working for the Indian covert agency Research & Analysis Wing (RAW), was captured from Balochistan in March 2016. He later confessed to his association with RAW, and involvement in espionage and fomenting terrorism in Pakistan. The Indian spy was tried in a Pakistani military court, which sentenced him to death in April 2017 for espionage and subversive activities. The hearing in the ICJ will continue until Feb 21. Pakistan will present evidence pertaining to Jadhav’s involvement in subversive activities on Tuesday.

New Delhi will again be given a chance to present its stance on Feb 20, while Pakistan will give final arguments in the case on Feb 21.

