Pak to play for 7th place after drawn game against Malaysia in CWG hockey

Lahore

Both Pakistan and Malaysia were out of semifinal contention at the hockey competition of XXI Commonwealth Games (CWG) at Gold Coast,Australia after playing a 1-1 draw on Wednesday.

But there was something at stake when they came across in their last pool game.Pakistan needed to win in order to make it for the 5th place game.For Malaysia a draw was enough,said the information made available here to APP by the Pakistan Hockey Federation.

The two sides ended equal on points.As per tournament rules the side with more wins finished ahead. Pakistan drew all the four matches while Malaysia had one win.

Malaysia called the early shots. A steal in Pakistan half left goal keeper Imran Butt with no option but to rush out of the 23 metre to thwart the danger.

It cost him yellow card. Replacement Mazhar Abbas was called to make two outstanding saves in his five minute appearance on the pitch.

Pakistan managed to settle down and were certainly the better side during the rest of the first half.

In the ninth minute, after some delightful shot passes, a high ball reached Shafqat Rasool standing unmarked near the right post. The veteran first timed it into the cage.—APP