Pak to participate in int’l Apparel Sourcing, Furniture show in USA

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan will participate in International Apparel Sourcing and Furniture Show, which would be held at New York USA on July 23 and display handmade furniture products for attracting foreign buyers and investors.

This fair will also give an opportunity to learn about the latest products and technologies in furniture fields and be able to improve businesses as a result, said Pakistan Furniture Council Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq.

In a statement received here on Thursday, he said that such business-oriented fairs could play a pivotal role for Pakistani furniture manufacturers in achieving the furniture export target of more than US$1 billion annually in the international furniture markets.

The participation in this show will help furniture makers to explore more new markets and further strengthen bilateral trade ties with their counterparts in furniture industry, he remarked.

He said there is an ample chance of increasing furniture export volume due to an upward trend as demand for furniture and wooden products are on rise in the US and European markets along with among the domestic consumers.

Meanwhile, PFC is also planning a strategy to enhance exports and this sector could touch more than $ 850 million export target by year 2018 if provided training centres for skill workmanship, women development schemes and high tech machinery, he added.