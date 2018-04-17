Pak to host Super Kabaddi League in May

Islamabad

Strawberry sports’ management company are all set to host the inaugural edition of the country’s own Super Kabaddi League to be played in May 2018. The Kabaddi, according to officials, will be played between franchised based teams representing different cities of Pakistan and teams will be picked through the draft.

“The draft for the inaugural edition of SKL will take place in Lahore on 23rd of April,” an official informed , Private news channel reported. “Competition will be played fromMay 2 to May 10 while the opening ceremony of the league will be held on May 1st in Lahore,” he added.

Organisers are hoping for players from at least ten countries to feature in the tournament with players from Sri Lanka, Iran, Iraq, Kenya, Malaysia, Japan, Bangladesh and Kenya already confirmed their participation.

Eight franchised based teams representing cities of Lahore, Multan Gujrat, Karachi, Islamabad, Gwadar, Faisalabad and Peshawar will feature in the inaugural edition of Super Kabaddi League. Indian players are also expected to feature in the inaugural edition of the Pakistan’s Super Kabaddi League (SKL) to take place in Lahore from May 1.

Talking to APP, Secretary Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF), Muhammad Sarwar said “we had sent an invitation to our Indian counterpart for participation in the Super League”.

“They will seek permission from their government for participation in the league,” he added.

Speaking about the league, he said eight teams will take part in the league including Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Gwadar, Multan and Gujrat.

“A total of 16 to 20 international players from Iran, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Kenya, Iraq, Bangladesh and Japan are expected to participate in the league.

Our aim is to give as much exposure to our national players from this league,” he said.—APP