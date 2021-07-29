Pak to face pressure over Afghan issue: PM

Observer Report Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran khan on Wednesday expressed concern that there will be a lot of pressure on Pakistan on the issue of Afghanistan but instead of bowing down to the pressure, the government will make decisions for the betterment of the people.

He said this during an important meeting of the government leaders on Wednesday.

The prime minister said that the leadership requires the ability to withstand pressure and have to make difficult decisions and then stand by them.

He said, “We have made difficult decisions during the coronavirus which led to better results, adding that a man can make the impossible possible with the effort.” We started politics on the basis of an ideology and today PTI has become the largest

party in the country, he added.

Imran Khan said that there is a difference of ideology between ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the opposition and if we stand by our ideology, we will never fail.

According to sources, the meeting sought suggestions on the government’s three-year

performance report.