Pak to conjoin with Turkmenistan for completion of TAPI

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Muhammetmyrat Amanov, CEO, TAPI Pipeline Company Ltd called on Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources on Friday at Ministry of Petroleum. During the meeting four states pipeline and mutual collaboration among them was discussed.

Federal Minister said that first inter government agreement of TAPI was signed in 2010.Thus this project should be completed at the earliest. TAPI Limited desires to have an inaugural ceremony in March 2019 in Pakistan.

At the ceremony it will request head of states of all 4 countries to attend the formality.

Federal Minister further added that the total pipe lenght is 1680 km (from Turkmenistan through Afghanistan and Pakistan up to Pak-India border).The total gas volume is 3.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.

The estimated cost of the project is $8.5 billion. Turkmengaz was nominated as consortium leader in August 2015 with 85% shareholding and Pakistan, India and Afghanistan having 5% shares each.

The meeting was also attended by Atadjan Movlamov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan Mubeen Saulat, MD, ISGSC and Sher Afghan Khan, Additional Secretary Petroleum.

