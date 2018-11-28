Pak to co-host Emerging Teams Asia Cup with Sri Lanka

Lahore

Pakistan will be Co-Hosting Emerging Teams Asia cricket Cup 2018 with Sri Lanka from December 6. Eight teams namely Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, India, Oman, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and United Arab Emirates (UAE) will participate in the tournament.

The teams have been divided into two groups, wherein Group ‘A’, Sri Lanka, India, Afghanistan, and Oman matches will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka from December 7, whereas in Group ‘B’, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and UAE matches will be played in Karachi from December 6. The Group ‘B’ matches of Pakistan leg will be played in two venues of Karachi, National Stadium and South-End Ground Club from December 6 to 9.

The participating teams will arrive in Karachi on December 4 and will practice on the next day at National Stadium. Pakistan will feature in the opening match of the tournament on December 6 against Hong Kong at National Stadium. On the same day, Bangladesh will feature against UAE at South-End Ground Club. —APP

