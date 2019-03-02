Pak to ask UK, EU MPs to help de-escalate tensions with India

New Delhi didn’t fulfil its responsibilities in Shakirullah case

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday announced that Pakistan is going to write to the parliamentarians of Britain and the European Union, asking them to play their part in de-escalation of the ongoing conflict with India.

Qureshi made the announcement during a joint press conference with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.

“Governor Punjab and I have taken an initiative, which is to write letters to the House of Commons’ members as well as the European parliament and engage them [for de-escalation and peace],” Qureshi said.

“Through this press conference and the letters I ask them to play their roles. The world needs to differentiate between those who want peace and those who want war. The world is seeing that the Taliban and the US are negotiating. At this hour would we want to start a war?”

The foreign minister said that he had an inkling that India would initiate a conflict ahead of their elections, due to which his ministry had started working well in advance.

“As far as the diplomatic front is concerned, the Foreign Office had been activated before even the Pulwama attack,” he said. “This was because we had an idea that elections are coming in India and the Modi government was losing its popularity, a clear indication of which was their losses in five states.

“Their performance compelled them to do something to boost their popularity. In India, an easy way to do so is Pakistan bashing. So we knew that a misadventure could happen, through which they could try and regain their lost goodwill.

“Pulwama was not even on the radar when we started briefings. I contacted many foreign ministers and told them. When I went to Moscow, I told them I’m fearing this, and my fears kept on proving true, which resonated with them.”

Qureshi negated the notion that international powers are not taking interest in the Pakistan-India conflict, saying: “The US has started playing its role. I have talked to Mike Pompeo and the British foreign minister. But understand India’s dilemma. There are question marks on them in their own country. How can they change their attitude at once?”

The minister said that the decision to release the captured Indian pilot was not a sign of weakness but a gesture of goodwill. “The people in power know that to return the Indian pilot was not a weakness but a gesture of goodwill and a peace initiative. This was a message for those millions of Indians who want peace. Only a segment is creating this frenzy,” he said.

Qureshi said that the decision to release the captured Indian pilot was “Imran Khan’s own initiative and a product of his vision. “There was no international pressure and we did not affix any conditions,” he said. The minister expressed his disappointment of Pakistani inmate Shakirullah’s murder in an Indian jail. His body was handed to Pakistan at the time of Qureshi’s press conference.

“I am disappointed at what happened with Shakirullah,” he said. “It was India’s responsibility to protect him. They failed to fulfil that responsibility.

