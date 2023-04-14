Pak thrash New Zealand by 88 runs in first T20I

Pakistan recovered from a dismal start to hand New Zealand an 88-run defeat the first T20I of the five-match series here at iconic Gaddafi Stadium.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan failed to script a solid start as their dependable opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan perished cheaply.

New Zealand’s right-arm speedster Adam Milne trapped Rizwan with a couple of out-swingers before hitting his pads plumb to draw first success for New Zealand in the second over.

Babar Azam started the innings on a positive note, but hitting a cover drive for four in the first over of Matt Henry. That was followed by two fours by Muhammad Rizwan in the next over of Adam Milne, but he was trapped LBW on last ball of the first over, as Pakistan lost first wicket for 14 runs.

Fakhar Zaman showed some aggression in the fourth over as he hit two boundaries but Pakistan lost their second wicket in the fifth over as Adam Milne bowled Babar Azam for nine runs.