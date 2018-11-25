Pak, Thailand to present final list of FTA by next month

Islamabad

Pakistan and Thailand would present their complete final list of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in coming round of negotiation to be held by end of December, 2018 aimed at increasing trade liberalization between the two countries.

Both sides had exchanged the final offer lists of items for free trade, including automobile and textile sectors in order to remove the reservations of both sectors, a senior official of Ministry of Commerce and Textile told APP here Thursday.

Replying to a question, he said that Pakistan would get benefits of $250 million after signing the free trade agreement (FTA) with Thailand. He said that Pakistan wants concession on 115 products on textiles, agro-products, plastic and Pharmaceuticals as the same was granted by Thailand to other FTA partners in these products. He said that Pakistan had relative advantages over Thailand in some 684 commodities including cotton yarn and woven textiles, ready-made garments, leather products, surgical instruments and sports goods.

While talking on second phase of Pak-China FTA, he said China had agreed to provide market access to 60 items, shared by Pakistan besides providing concession on all items included in the offer list. “We want the concession on 70 export oriented items and low tariff line on products to ensure further trade liberalization in second phase of FTA between the two countries,” he said.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp