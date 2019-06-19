Pak team’s performance to-date below expectations, BOG members

Lahore

The member of Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday agreed that Pak team’s performance in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 to date has been below expectation, but expressed faith, support and confidence in the side, and hoped it will utilize all their talent and potential in the remaining matches to bounce back strongly and finish on a high.

The BOG members expressed these views while discussing the performance of the team at the 54th meeting of the PCB’s Board of Governors here.

The BoG had a discussion on the Pakistan cricket team’s recent performance across all formats and it was agreed, and as previously stated, following the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, the PCB will carry-out a robust review and analysis of the side’s and the team support personnel’s performances in the past three years and submit their recommendations to the Chairman and the BoG for their consideration.

On the recommendation of the PCB management, which was in line with its objective to strengthen and increase the capability and capacity of its affiliated units, the BoG principally approved the proposal to commercialise the Bugti Cricket Stadium, Quetta. It was agreed that a Working Group be set-up, which will draft and submit detailed proposals to the BoG for its approval. PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “I am grateful to the BoG for their support and the approval of the Bugti Cricket Stadium’s commercialization with an aspiration of becoming a world-class centre.

This will prove to be a game-changer for Quetta and the region as it will generate significant revenues that will be reinvested into cricket to provide bigger and better opportunities for the whole community.”

PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan reported that as part of investing in developing and up-skilling officials, a discussion has taken place with an official of the England and Wales Cricket Board to send Pakistani first-class umpires to England to officiate in second eleven cricket in 2020. In addition, Wasim Khan also updated the BoG that an in principle partnership had been reached with Warwickshire County Cricket Club to send young players and coaches as part of an exchange programme. —APP