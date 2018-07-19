Pak team feature in Rugby sevens

Islamabad

Pakistan team will participate in Asian Rugby Sevens Trophy to be held in Singapore in August.

According to information provided by PRU Rugby Services Manager Syed Mozzam Ali Shah Pakistan team will leave for Singapore on August 3. “Rugby camp is underway here in Islamabad from last month and will be shifted to Lahore this weekend,” he said, said a press release issued here.

He said Pakistan Rugby Union held trials all over the country and selected 17 playerswho were trained under coach Shakeel Ahmed Malik.

He said other teams participating in the championship include Thailand, UAE, Singapore, Iran, Jordan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Kazakhstan, Brunei, Indonesia, Laos, and Uzbekistan. “Pakistan is placed in group C along with Singapore, Bangladesh, Brunei and Laos,” he said. He said the league matches will be played on August 4 while final will be played on August 5. The players include Ahmed Waseem, Muhammad Shoaib Akbar, Saad Arif, Adnan Saeed Niazi, Kashif Khawaja, Mian Hamaza, Khalid Hussain Bhatti, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Talha, Daud Gill, Ali Shahid, Muhammad Waqas, Musadiq Altaf, Muhammad Haroon, Faisal Aslam, Muhammad Abbass and Muhammad Nasir.—APP

