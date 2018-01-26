Pak targets 6% GDP growth in current fiscal year

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Miftah Ismail, Thursday, said that Pakistan achieved a decade high growth rate of 5.3% last fiscal year and was targeting 6% growth in 2017-18. He further said that the government was laying great emphasis on tax reforms and broadening of tax base.

Talking to a World Bank delegation along with Minister for Water Resources and Minister of State for Finance here Miftah Ismail added that the current account had posed a challenge in the recent past, due to increased imports required in the expansionary phase. He said that the export enhancing measures have started to bear fruit and export growth will help narrow the trade deficit

The delegation led by Annette Dixon Vice President for South Asia Region also included Snezana Stoiijkovic, IFC Regional Vice President (Asia-Pacific) and Country Director World Bank in Pakistan, Patchamuthu Illangovan.

The Adviser apprised the visiting delegation of the current state of economy and said that the policies pursued during the last four years had stabilized the economy and helped it to grow at a steady pace. He said that Pakistan had resolved the problem of energy shortages and now desired more investment in infrastructure development and would welcome World Bank’s support in this regard.

Vice President World Bank Annette Dixon hoped Pakistan would maintain the momentum in future as well. She called for greater focus on development of agriculture sector and sustainable water management. Minister Rana Afzal on the occasion said regional trade, particularly with Iran and Afghanistan could help greater trade earnings for Pakistan and the government was making efforts in this regard.

IFC Regional Vice President Snezana Stoiijkovic on the occasion apprised the meeting about her interaction with private sector companies at Karachi including those related to energy sector and banks. She said Pakistan has a vibrant private sector and mentioned IFC’s interest in supporting Pakistan Infrastructure Bank.

She said higher private sector investment would greatly contribute in achieving higher economic growth.

Adviser Miftah Ismail and World Bank Vice President Annette Dixon reiterated continued Pak-World Bank cooperation for economic development in Pakistan in future.