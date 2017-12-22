Pak taking indiscriminate action against terrorists: FO

Islamabad

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said on Thursday that on Pakistan’s objection, a controversial list of terrorists was taken off the recently-held Heart of Asia (HoA) conference declaration, giving the country a major win at the diplomatic level.

In his weekly FO briefing, Dr Faisal elaborated that a controversial list of terrorists was incorporated in the official declaration of last year’s HoA conference held in Amritsar.

The list was used by India for propaganda purposes against Pakistan, in order to defame the country, the spokesperson said. Pakistan objected strongly to the said list, he said, and the list was subsequently taken off the declaration of conference held in Baku, Azerbaijan earlier this month, in a major diplomatic victory for Pakistan.

Rejecting the United States’ allegations against Pakistan, Dr Faisal said that Pakistan has rendered countless sacrifices in the war against terrorism and taken indiscriminate action against terrorists. “Pakistan rejects US allegations in the latter’s recently announced national security policy”, the spokesperson said.

On the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the FO spokesperson said Pakistan strongly supports the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) stance on Jerusalem and will vote on the matter in principle.

To a question regarding voting in UN general assembly on Jerusalem issue, he said freedom has no price and Pakistan’s vote will be on principle. Pakistan believes that the only solution to the Palestine problem is establishment of a viable, independent Palestinian state on the basis of internationally agreed parameters and pre 1967 border with Al Quds Sharif as its capital.On the issuance of visas to the mother and wife of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, Dr Faisal said there has so far been no decision on the implementation of the spy’s death sentence. Jadhav’s meeting with his family is being arranged on humanitarian grounds, the spokesperson said, adding that the spy’s mother and wife will fly to Pakistan, they cannot be brought via road owing to security concerns.

Dr Faisal added that the meeting between Jadhav and his family will be arranged at the Foreign Office amid strict security.