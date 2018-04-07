Pak-Tajik cooperation to enhance tourism activities: MD PTDC

Rawalpindi

Managing Director (MD), Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Khan has said that the cooperation between Pakistan and Tajikistan particularly in tourism sector can help considerably enhance tourism activities. The MD who hosted a dinner in honour of six-member high-level delegation from Tajikistan here said Pakistan and Tajikistan have long-term and brotherly relations and the visit of the delegation will help further strengthen the ties between the two countries.

Tajik Airline’s request for operation of flights from Dushanbe to Islamabad is under consideration and for the purpose, Prime Minister’s Advisor on Aviation has already been requested for the support.

Tajik delegation was led by Head of the Department on Analysis and Foreign Policy Perspectives (Vision) of the Center for Strategic Research Tajikistan Hakim Abdulohi Rahnamo.

On this occasion, the PTDC hotel was beautifully decorated with colorful banners, balloons and flags. Traditional dance and folk music programs were also arranged.

Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor addressing the participants said, the visa on Arrival Facility will be introduced for group tourists for more countries and investment opportunities/projects for joint venture in Tourism and Hospitality sector of Pakistan will be shared among potential investors of Tajikistan.

Solid steps should be taken to promote cooperation among national tourism agencies as well as private sector companies and provincial tourism organizations.

He recommended that fully sponsored scholarship opportunities should be offered to youth in undergraduate/graduate degree in tourism and hospitality and Central Asian Countries can help Pakistan in removal of negative travel advisories issued by Western Media.

Pakistan is completely a safe and secure tourism destination for the tourists from all over the world, he said adding, “We have opened the doors for the tourists from around the world to come and enjoy our hospitality, see and believe that we have the most of nature blessed treasures spread all over Pakistan.” —APP