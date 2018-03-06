Pak taekwondoist wins silver at International Open Taekwondo

Khudam Subhani

Islambad

To represent Pakistan at international level four players of Taekwondo belonging to different cities of Pakistan took part in World Malaysia International Open Taekwondo G 1 event at Kuala Lumpur.

Muhammad Awais, belonging to Dera Ismail Khan, stood second and bagged silver medal. In his first fight he defeatedIndian player of taekwondo.

Second player of Pakistan belonging to Khubaib Foundation, Hussain Anjum clinched bronze medal standing third in World Taekwondo Championship after tough competition.

Chairman of Khubaib Foundation Nadeem Ahmed, coach of team Zaar Khan Mehsood and manager Naseer baloch have appreciated the performance of players and showed their satisfaction.

While lauding the effort of players Chairman of Khubaib Foundation Nadeem Ahmed said that government should support our players to represent the country in Olympic Games.