LAHORE – Pak Suzuki Motor Co Ltd has introduced Digital Payment System for its motorcycle customer, starting from August 2023.

The manufacturer of Suzuki GD 110s, Suzuki GS 150, Suzuki GX 125 and Suzuki GR 150 informed its customers through a message sent on their mobile phones.

“Now you can pay your monthly installment payments from anywhere hassle free by using your online banking application supported by our corporate partner PAYPRO,” reads the message.