Pak Suzuki donates Moist Plus Wound Dressing to Burns Centre

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Under CSR, Pak Suzuki has donated Moist Plus Wound Dressing to Burns Centre. Moist Plus Wound Dressing is much more effective for the treatment of burnt patients than conventional wound dressing, as it is less painful, fast in healing process & requires less frequency of dressings; it will also be helpful in minimizing mortality cases caused by burnt wound infections.

Mr. Muhammad Ali Lodi, Head Operations, Mr. Muhammad Irfan Tariq, Head Corporate Planning from Pak Suzuki Motor Co. & Mr. Muhammad Azmat Shigeyuki Ataka, Advisor-Resource Development Friends of Burns Centre attended the ceremony along with other officials.