KARACHI – The Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has announced another shutdown for its motorcycle plant due to low inventory.

The assembler of Suzuki automobiles in the country has informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSC) about the decision through a notice citing the persistent shortage of raw materials to continue the operations.

The production plant will remain inactive for 16 days, starting from July 31, 2023, to August 15, 2023, it said, adding that the automobile plant will remain operational.

The development comes days after motorcycle and automobiles plants restored their operations on July 20 after an extended shutdown due to the low levels of inventory.

The motorcycle manufacturer has been affected by the shortage of raw materials, which happened due to import restrictions imposed by the government due to depleting foreign exchange reserves, for several time since July 2022.

The Honda Atlas Cars and Indus Motor Company have had shutting their operations during this period due to import restrictions. The situation has also been forced the automotive parts manufacturers to temporarily halt the operations.

The shutdown of plants has caused uncertainty among employees and investors.